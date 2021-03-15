Bellwether Provides $12.2M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Dallas Affordable Housing Property

DALLAS — Bellwether Enterprise has provided a $12.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Villas del Solamar, a 212-unit affordable housing property in Dallas. Anthony Tarter of Bellwether originated the loan through Fannie Mae’s Healthy Housing Rewards program, in which the sponsor, San Diego-based Comunidad Realty Partners (CRP), will self-impose rental restrictions. As such, CRP is restricting 60 percent of the community’s units are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income and will receive a discount on the interest rate of the loan.