Bellwether Provides $28.9M Construction Loan for Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital has provided a $28.9 million construction loan for Legacy Riverside Senior Living Community, a 264-unit affordable project in Fort Worth. Units, which will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom options, will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities will include a clubhouse, pool and walking paths. Phil Melton, Jeff Bradley and Cindy Hamm of Bellwether originated the loan on behalf of the borrowers, Legacy Multifamily Development and RISE Residential Construction, which will develop the property in partnership with Garland Housing Finance Corp.