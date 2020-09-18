Bellwether Provides $32.6M Agency Construction Loan for Austin Affordable Housing Project

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital has provided a $32.6 million Freddie Mac permanent loan for the construction of Austin Colorado Creek, a 240-unit affordable housing project at 2917 Falwell Lane on the city’s east side. The property will offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, business center and a playground. A majority of the units (192) will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI) and 48 will be reserved for renters earning 50 percent or less of AMI. Phil Melton and Cindy Hannon of Bellwether originated the financing. The borrower was not disclosed.