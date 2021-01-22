REBusinessOnline

Bellwether Provides $33.9M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Austin Affordable Housing Community

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital has provided a $33.9 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Waters at Bluff Springs, an affordable housing community in Austin. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 2001 and offers 300 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats. Residences are reserved for renters earning between 50 and 80 percent of the area median income. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center and a community garden. Phil Melton of Bellwether originated the 12-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

