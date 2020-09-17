REBusinessOnline

Bellwether Provides $42.6M Agency Perm Loan for Affordable Housing Project in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital has provided a $42.6 million Freddie Mac permanent loan for the construction of Austin Manor, a 280-unit affordable housing project in East Austin. All of the units will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Austin Manor will offer amenities such as a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse, pool, sports court and a playground, as well as family support services including counseling, adult education, health and nutrition courses and youth programs. Phil Melton and Cindy Hannon of Bellwether originated the loan. The borrower was not disclosed.

