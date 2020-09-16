Bellwether Provides $5.6M Agency Perm Loan for Affordable Housing Project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital has provided a $5.6 million Freddie Mac permanent loan for the construction of a 71-unit affordable housing project located at 461 Alabama Ave. in Brooklyn. More than half the residences will be reserved for homeless renters. The financing was structured with a 35-year amortization schedule and a 4.63 percent fixed interest rate. Jim Gillespie and Ilya Weinstein of Bellwether Enterprise originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between developer CB Emmanuel Realty and nonprofit Services for the Underserved.