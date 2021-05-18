Bellwether Provides $7.9M Agency Perm Loan for Newark Mixed-Income Property

NEWARK, N.J. — Bellwether Enterprise has provided $7.9 million in Freddie Mac permanent financing for Aston Heights, a newly constructed mixed-income property located at 685 MLK Blvd. in Newark. The property totals 154 units, 51 of which will be set aside for public housing and be subsidized by the Newark Housing Authority. In addition, 49 units will be subsidized by a long-term Section 8 Housing Assistance Program (HAP) contract. The borrower, Pennrose Properties, developed the property in conjunction with the Newark Housing Authority. Victor Agusta of Bellwether Enterprise originated the financing, which retires the original Freddie Mac construction loan.