REBusinessOnline

Bellwether Provides $7.9M Agency Perm Loan for Newark Mixed-Income Property

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

NEWARK, N.J. — Bellwether Enterprise has provided $7.9 million in Freddie Mac permanent financing for Aston Heights, a newly constructed mixed-income property located at 685 MLK Blvd. in Newark. The property totals 154 units, 51 of which will be set aside for public housing and be subsidized by the Newark Housing Authority. In addition, 49 units will be subsidized by a long-term Section 8 Housing Assistance Program (HAP) contract. The borrower, Pennrose Properties, developed the property in conjunction with the Newark Housing Authority. Victor Agusta of Bellwether Enterprise originated the financing, which retires the original Freddie Mac construction loan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews