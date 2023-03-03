REBusinessOnline

Bellwether Secures $21M Acquisition Financing for Affordable Seniors Housing Development in Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC (BWE) has arranged a $21 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Nashville Christian Towers, an affordable seniors housing development in Nashville. Located at 101 Foothill Court, the property comprises 175 units. BWE secured the loan, which carries a 12-month term and an available 12-month extension, on behalf of the borrower, Envolve Communities. Envolve plans to redevelop the property with proceeds from a 4 percent LIHTC execution and tax-exempt bonds.





