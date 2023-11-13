Monday, November 13, 2023
Belmont Village Opens 10-Story Seniors Housing Community in Coral Gables, Florida

by John Nelson

CORAL GABLES, FLA. — Belmont Village Senior Living, in partnership with Baptist Health South Florida, has opened Belmont Village Senior Living Coral Gables, a 232-unit seniors housing community located at 4111 Salzedo St. in Coral Gables. Corwil Architects designed the South Florida property, which features independent living, assisted living and memory care residences across 10 stories.

Amenities at the community, which also offers ground-floor retail space, include indoor and outdoor socialization spaces, a pool surrounded by a full-service bistro and bar, outdoor lounge with a dining area and barbecue kitchen, fitness room, outdoor movie lawn, putting green, screening room, dog park and a beauty salon.

As part of the collaboration with Baptist Health South Florida, Belmont Village Coral Gables will offer direct access to Live Healthy by Baptist Health, with Baptist Health Primary Care onsite. Moss Construction was the general contractor for the project.

