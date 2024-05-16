Belmont Village, Greystar Plan 185-Unit Active Adult Community in Rancho Santa Fe, California

RANCHO SANTA FE, CALIF. — Belmont Village Senior Living and Greystar Real Estate Partners have unveiled plans for Belmont Village Rancho Santa Fe, a luxury active adult community in Rancho Santa Fe, approximately 25 miles north of San Diego.

Groundbreaking is scheduled to occur before the end of the year. The project will feature over 185 apartments including 15 freestanding cottages.

The leaders of both Greystar and Belmont Village, Jerry Brand and Patricia Will, are long-term residents of Rancho Santa Fe.

Belmont Village Rancho Santa Fe will be Belmont Village’s fourth community in the San Diego area and 17th in California since 2002. The company enjoys a relationship for program development with the University of California San Diego’s Stein Center for Research on Aging.

HPI Architecture designed the development.