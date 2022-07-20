Belmont Village Opens 17-Story Seniors Housing Community in La Jolla, California

Belmont Village Senior Living La Jolla features 180 independent, assisted living and memory care units.

LA JOLLA, CALIF. — Belmont Village Senior Living has opened Belmont Village Senior Living La Jolla.

The property rises 17 stories along the Pacific Coast just north of San Diego, featuring 180 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care. It is Belmont’s 15th community in California and 33rd overall.

Partners on the project include Greystar, UC San Diego Center for Healthy Aging and the Stein Institute for Research on Aging. James Arp is the executive director.