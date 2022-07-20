REBusinessOnline

Belmont Village Opens 17-Story Seniors Housing Community in La Jolla, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Belmont-Village-La-Jolla

Belmont Village Senior Living La Jolla features 180 independent, assisted living and memory care units.

LA JOLLA, CALIF. — Belmont Village Senior Living has opened Belmont Village Senior Living La Jolla.

The property rises 17 stories along the Pacific Coast just north of San Diego, featuring 180 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care. It is Belmont’s 15th community in California and 33rd overall.

Partners on the project include Greystar, UC San Diego Center for Healthy Aging and the Stein Institute for Research on Aging. James Arp is the executive director.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  