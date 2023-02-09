REBusinessOnline

Belmont Village Senior Living Breaks Ground on 177-Unit Project in San Ramon, California

Located in the Bishop Ranch neighborhood of San Ramon, Calif., Belmont Village San Ramon will feature 177 residences for seniors.

SAN RAMON, CALIF. — Belmont Village Senior Living, in partnership with Sunset Development, has broken ground on Belmont Village San Ramon. Located at 6151 Bollinger Canyon Road within the Bishop Ranch neighborhood of San Ramon, the 175,320-square-foot community will feature a heated saltwater pool, putting green, farm-to-table gardening areas, al fresco dining, outdoor yoga lawn and group fitness space, and a dog park.

Slated for completion by fall 2024, Belmont Village San Ramon will feature 177 studio, one- and two-bedroom residences for independent living, assisted living and memory care needs. The property will offer residents concierge and transportation services, valet parking, onsite physiotherapy, a fitness center, art studio, screening room, club lounge, full-service salon and spa, personal wine storage and multiple dining venues.

Aron Will, Tim Root and Michael Cregan of CBRE National Senior Housing secured the non-recourse construction financing for the project on behalf of a joint venture between Belmont Village Senior Living and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital.

The project team includes W.E. O'Neil Construction and HKIT Architecture.





