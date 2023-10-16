Monday, October 16, 2023
Belmont-Village-San-Ramon-CA
The 175,320-square-foot, 177-unit Belmont Village San Ramon is slated to open in late 2024.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Belmont Village Tops Out 177-Unit Seniors Housing Community in San Ramon, California

by Amy Works

SAN RAMON, CALIF. — Belmont Village Senior Living has completed vertical construction of Belmont Village San Ramon, its fifth seniors housing community in the Bay Area. 

The property is located within the Bishop Ranch master-planned community, which includes retail, dining and entertainment. Harrison Street Real Estate is the development partner, with Synovus Bank and Cadence Bank providing debt.

Belmont Village San Ramon is a six-story, 175,320 square-foot senior living community that is scheduled to open in late 2024. 

With views of Mount Diablo and surrounding hills, Belmont Village San Ramon offers independent living, assisted living and memory care across 177 units in a variety of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts.

