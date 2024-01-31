Belmont Village, Turnberry Break Ground on 11-Story Seniors Housing Community in Aventura, Florida

AVENTURA, FLA. — Belmont Village Senior Living has broken ground on Belmont Village Aventura in Aventura, a coastal city in Miami-Dade County. The 11-story project is being built in partnership with Turnberry and will be Belmont Village’s third location in South Florida. Located at 3510 Yacht Club Way, the property is scheduled to open in early 2026. This venture is Turnberry’s first collaboration with Belmont Village Senior Living.

Spanning almost 180,000 square feet, Belmont Village Aventura will feature 153 independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments in a variety of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floorplans. Belmont Village Aventura residents will enjoy panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, Intracoastal Waterway and Dumfoundling Bay. Corwil Architects is the lead architect and Moss Construction Management is the construction partner.