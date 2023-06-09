Belpointe OZ Secures $130M Construction Financing for Multifamily Project in Sarasota, Florida

SARASOTA, FLA. — Belpointe OZ has secured a $130 million construction loan for the development of Aster & Links, a multifamily project in Sarasota. Bank OZK provided the financing. Upon completion, Aster & Links will comprise 424 apartments across two 10-story buildings, with units in one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community will include more than 900 parking spaces, a clubroom, fitness center, courtyard, heated saltwater pool and outdoor grills. A construction timeline was not disclosed.