Friday, June 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentFloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Belpointe OZ Secures $130M Construction Financing for Multifamily Project in Sarasota, Florida

by John Nelson

SARASOTA, FLA. — Belpointe OZ has secured a $130 million construction loan for the development of Aster & Links, a multifamily project in Sarasota. Bank OZK provided the financing. Upon completion, Aster & Links will comprise 424 apartments across two 10-story buildings, with units in one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community will include more than 900 parking spaces, a clubroom, fitness center, courtyard, heated saltwater pool and outdoor grills. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $91M Sale of Reserve...

EverWest Purchases 268,400 SF Industrial Development in Rex,...

Newmark Arranges $48M Construction Financing for Multifamily Development...

Northpond Partners Acquires Adaptive Reuse Development in Charlotte...

ARCO/Murray to Develop 972,380 SF Spec Industrial Facility...

Dalfen Industrial Breaks Ground on 575,000 SF Spec...

HLCI Delivers 421,890 SF Industrial Project in Metro...

Lument Arranges $10.7M Acquisition Loan for Seniors Housing...

Ziegler, M&T Partner on $105.6M Freddie Mac Refinancing...