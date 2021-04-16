Belton City Council Approves $30M Expansion of Southview Commerce Center in Missouri

BELTON, MO. — NorthPoint Development has received approval from Belton City Council to move forward with its $30 million expansion of Southview Commerce Center in metro Kansas City. The development currently includes three industrial buildings that are fully leased. The expansion will enable access to the business park from 155th Street and include the construction of Building 4 on the long-vacant Century Concrete plant. The new 501,000-square-foot building will be identical in design to the other buildings. Belton City Council also approved a preliminary application for single-family lots near the project.

Belton’s public-private partnership with NorthPoint also calls for the creation of a workforce development center, which will provide training to ensure a prepared workforce for the business park. NorthPoint has also agreed to fund the design and engineering as well as fund half of the construction costs to replace 1.2 miles of old cast iron water pipe along Allen Avenue.