Belvoir Real Estate Acquires 124,032 SF Industrial Facility in San Marcos, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Houston-based investment firm Belvoir Real Estate Group has acquired Interstate Business Park, a 124,032-square-foot industrial facility in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. The front-load facility features 16-foot clear heights, 11 dock doors, 147-foot truck court depths and 65 parking spaces. Dom Espinosa, Josh Villarreal and John Taylor of JLL represented the seller, locally based investment firm Live Oak, in the transaction. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to Builders Alliance LLC, Premier Triangle LLC and CoTechno Group Inc.