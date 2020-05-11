Benchmark Electronics Signs 44,680 SF Industrial Lease Extension in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Tempe, Ariz.-based manufacturer Benchmark Electronics Inc. has signed a 44,680-square-foot industrial lease extension at 200 Parker Drive in North Austin. Andrew Hueser, Sherry Gubera and Jesse Weber of Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. JLL represented the landlord, Icon Owner Pool 6 Austin LLC.