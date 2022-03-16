Benchmark Nears Completion of 97-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Hanover, Massachusetts

HANOVER, MASS. — Benchmark Senior Living is nearing completion of Benchmark at Hanover, a 97-unit assisted living and memory care community located about 25 miles southeast of Boston. Benchmark at Hanover totals 91,000 square feet. Udelsman Associates designed the community, which Callahan Construction is building. The community is scheduled to open this summer.