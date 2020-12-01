REBusinessOnline

Benchmark Plans 19-Unit Expansion at Seniors Housing Community in Foxboro, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

FOXBORO, MASS. — Benchmark Senior Living will expand New Pond Village, a seniors housing community located in the Boston suburb of Foxboro. The project will add 19 assisted living units, bringing the community’s total to 36 units. SEO Construction is building the project, which Udelsman Associates designed. StudioSix5 is handling the interior design. Since Benchmark acquired New Pond Village in May 2017, the property has undergone extensive renovations, including an $8 million project in 2018 to add new and refreshed common areas.

