Benchmark Real Estate Acquires Manhattan Apartment Building for $43M

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Benchmark Real Estate Group has acquired a 62-unit apartment building located at 194 E. 2nd St. in Manhattan’s East Village area for $43 million. The elevator- and doorman-served building was constructed in 1999 and houses one-, two-, four- five- and six-bedroom units as well as 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Joe Koicim, Logan Markley and Matt Berger of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Skyline Developers, which purchased the building in 2000, in the transaction.

