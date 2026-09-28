Benchmark Real Estate Receives $44.5M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based owner-operator Benchmark Real Estate Group has received a $44.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 61-unit apartment building located at 194 E. Second St. in Manhattan’s East Village. The six-story building offers a fitness center, resident lounge and landscaped courtyard in addition to 15,450 square feet of retail space that is anchored by convenience store operator Duane Reade. Michael Zaremski, John Flynn and Clayton Ross of JLL arranged the loan through Citi on behalf of Benchmark, which purchased the building in 2024 and implemented capital improvements.