Benchmark, Regal Ventures Acquire 218,410 SF Industrial Property in Bristol, Pennsylvania

BRISTOL, PA. — A partnership between Pennsylvania-based developer Benchmark Real Estate and New York-based investment firm Regal Ventures has acquired a 218,410-square-foot industrial property in Bristol, located northeast of Philadelphia. Crownwood Industrial Estates comprises three buildings that range in size from 13,042 to 112,348 square feet on a 25-acre site along the I-95 corridor that can support future expansion. At closing, the partnership sold the 112,348-square-foot building to Penn Steel Fabrication, which occupied about half of that building’s space and was facing lease expiration in 2025. Michael Borski and Pat Gilmore of The Flynn Co., a Philadelphia-based brokerage firm, arranged the sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.