Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheastSeniors Housing

Benchmark Senior Living, National Development Buy 71-Unit Complex in Newtown, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

NEWTOWN, CONN. — A partnership between an affiliate of Benchmark Senior Living and National Development has purchased Church Hill Village, a 71-unit seniors housing property in Newtown, located in southern Connecticut’s Fairfield County. The facility offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. Amenities include several dining venues, a creative studio, entertainment room, hair salon, physical therapy room and a putting green. Webster Bank financed the acquisition. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership has rebranded the facility as Benchmark at Newtown.

You may also like

Crow Holdings to Develop 103,500 SF Spec Industrial...

Mesa West Capital Provides $43.5M Loan for Refinancing...

Bear Creek Partners Divests of 189,670 SF Shopping...

Fort Street Partners Buys 177,000 SF Daybreak Corporate...

Alliance Residential Acquires 9.7-Acre Development Site in Lakewood,...

Walters Completes 70-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Lacey,...

Greystone Structures $31.3M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily...

EHP Capital, Aspen Funds Buy Hunters Glen Apartments...

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $1.4M Sale of Chicago...