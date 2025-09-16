Benchmark Senior Living, National Development Buy 71-Unit Complex in Newtown, Connecticut

NEWTOWN, CONN. — A partnership between an affiliate of Benchmark Senior Living and National Development has purchased Church Hill Village, a 71-unit seniors housing property in Newtown, located in southern Connecticut’s Fairfield County. The facility offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. Amenities include several dining venues, a creative studio, entertainment room, hair salon, physical therapy room and a putting green. Webster Bank financed the acquisition. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership has rebranded the facility as Benchmark at Newtown.