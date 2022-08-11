REBusinessOnline

Benchmark Senior Living to Open 100-Unit Community in Mount Pleasant, New York

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

Benchmark-at-Mount-Pleasant

Benchmark at Mount. Pleasant is scheduled to open in spring 2024.

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.Y. — Benchmark Senior Living will open Benchmark at Mount Pleasant, a community that will be located 25 miles north of Manhattan in Mount Pleasant. The community, slated for completion in spring 2024, will feature 74 assisted living units and 26 memory care units. Benchmark is partnering with Shelbourne Healthcare Development Group LLC, a development and investment firm based in Wayne, Penn., on the project. Benchmark will serve as the sole operator.

