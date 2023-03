NEWTON, MASS. — Benchmark Senior Living will undertake a $13 million renovation project at Evans Park at Newton Corner, a seniors housing property located on the western outskirts of Boston. The assisted living and memory care community was originally built in the early 1990s. Bechtel Frank Erickson designed the project, and South Coast Improvement will serve as general contractor. All spaces will feature interior design by Boston-based Stefura Associates. Completion is slated for early 2024.