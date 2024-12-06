Benchmark Welcomes Four New Retailers to Southeast Austin Mixed-Use Development

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Benchmark Development has welcomed four new retailers to Goodnight Ranch, a 700-acre mixed-use development in southeast Austin. Meow Bark Veterinary will open a 2,474-square-foot clinic by the end of the year, as will Action Behavior Centers, which helps children diagnosed with autism and has committed to a 6,844-square-foot space. Amazing Explorers plans to debut a 12,156-square-foot childcare center in early 2025, and Boba Magic will open a 1,241-square-foot café sometime next year.