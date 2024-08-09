Bender Cos. Acquires 85-Unit Arrive Town Center in Vernon Hills, Illinois

VERNON HILLS, ILL. — Bender Cos. has acquired Arrive Town Center in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills. Built in 2010, the property features 85 luxury apartment units, amenities and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Floor plans average 1,200 square feet. Amenities include a lounge, fitness center, storage lockers and heated indoor parking garage. The property will undergo improvements and a rebranding, taking on the new name The Landing at Town Center. Kevin Girard, Zach Kaufman and Bill Baumann of JLL represented the buyer. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.