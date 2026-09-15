Tuesday, September 15, 2026
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Verdant Development acquired Oak Vale, a 257-unit apartment community in Corvallis, Ore., and Anjou Club, a 181-unit property in Talent, Ore., from Bender Equities for $83 million.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyOregonWestern

Bender Equities Sells Two Multifamily Communities in Oregon to Verdant Development for $83M

by Amy Works

CORVALLIS AND TALENT, ORE. — Bender Equities has completed the disposition of two apartment assets in Corvallis and Talent to Verdant Development for $83 million. Totaling 438 units, the communities are Oak Vale in Corvallis and Anjou Club in Talent. Anthony Palladino, Philip Assouad, Giovanni Napoli, Ryan Harmon and Nick Ruggiero of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, in association with David Tabata as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Oregon, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Built in 1973 and 1995, Oak Vale offers 257 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, averaging 767 square feet, spread across 31 buildings. Community amenities include a lounge, game room, fitness center, movie theater and an outdoor sport court. Oak Vale is situated on 16 acres a short drive from Oregon State University.

Built on 1990 on nearly 14 acres near Southern Oregon University, Anjou Club features 181 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans across three layout types — flats, townhomes and garden flats, averaging 950 square feet. Onsite amenities include a large clubhouse, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, play structure and outdoor seating areas.

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