Benders Sports & Spirits to Open 4,086 SF Restaurant in Metro Dallas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Benders Sports & Spirits will open a 4,086-square-foot restaurant at 300 N. Coit Road in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson, its second in the metroplex. Andy Anderson of Restaurant Properties Group represented the tenant in the negotiations for the seven-year lease. Andrew Shaw of NAI Robert Lynn represented the landlord, Pipit Partners LP.