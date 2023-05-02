Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Burlington anchors Bee Ridge Square in Sarasota, Fla. The center houses 15 tenants.
Benderson Acquires 128,399 SF Bee Ridge Square Shopping Center in Sarasota, Florida

by John Nelson

SARASOTA, FLA. — Benderson Development has acquired Bee Ridge Square, a 128,399-square-foot shopping center in Sarasota. Burlington anchors the center, which houses 15 tenants, including Stage Door Studios, ofKors Bakery and EGGSTraordinary Café. Burlington recently downsized its footprint at the center, which it has anchored since 2001. Bee Ridge Square is located off exit 207 of I-75 at the intersection of Bee Ridge and Cattlemen roads. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Fred Victor and Sam Koonce of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

