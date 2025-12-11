Thursday, December 11, 2025
Clearwater Shoppes' tenant roster includes Whole Foods Market, Target and Nordstrom Rack.
Benderson Acquires 216,692 SF Shopping Center in Metro Tampa Anchored by Whole Foods, Target

by John Nelson

CLEARWATER, FLA. — Benderson Development has purchased Clearwater Shoppes, a 216,692-square-foot shopping center located at 27001 U.S. Highway 19 N in Clearwater, a Tampa suburb in Pinellas County.

Seritage Growth Properties, the retail REIT spun off from Sears Holdings, sold the shopping center to Benderson for an undisclosed price. Danny Finkle, Jorge Portela, Kim Flores and Evan Lahr of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Situated on 14.5 acres adjacent to the 1.3 million-square-foot Countryside Mall, the shopping center’s tenant roster includes Whole Foods Market, Target and Nordstrom Rack.

