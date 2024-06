NAPLES, FLA. — Benderson Development has acquired Carillon Place, a 250,000-square-foot, open-air shopping center located at the intersection of Airport-Pulling and Pine Ridge roads in Naples. Tenants at the property, which was 92 percent leased at the time of sale, include T.J. Maxx, DSW and Walmart. The previous owner was an entity doing business as BRE DDR Carillon Place LLC, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. The sales price was not disclosed.