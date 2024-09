FORT MYERS, FLA. — Benderson Development has acquired Cypress Trace, a 280,000-square-foot shopping center located in Fort Myers. Grocer Winn-Dixie anchors the property, which spans 29 acres. Other tenants at the center include Five Below, Burlington and Ross Dress for Less. Benderson’s other recent acquisitions in the state include Carillon Place in Naples, North River Marketplace in Venice, Glengary Shoppes in Sarasota and Linton Commons in Delray Beach.