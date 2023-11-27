Benderson Acquires 85,000 SF Shopping Center in Delray Beach, Florida

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Sarasota, Fla.-based Benderson Development has acquired Linton Commons, an 85,000-square-foot shopping center located in Delray Beach, a city in South Florida’s Palm Beach County. Tenants at the property include RH Outlet, Guitar Center, PetSmart, Chipotle Mexican Grill and AT&T. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Benderson’s portfolio in the state also includes a freestanding Publix in Pompano Beach, which was acquired in August, and a Publix-anchored shopping center in Englewood.