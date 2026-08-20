Thursday, August 20, 2026
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One of the transactions was an acquisition of a Lowe's Home Improvement store in Estero, Fla.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Benderson Acquires Three Florida Retail Properties Totaling 400,000 SF

by John Nelson

UNIVERSITY PARK, FLA. — Benderson Development has acquired three retail properties on the Gulf Coast side of Florida totaling 400,000 square feet. The first acquisition is Granada Plaza, a Publix-anchored retail center located in the Tampa suburb of Dunedin at the intersection of Main Street and Keene Road.

The second acquisition is Venice Market Place, a shopping center located where Tamiami Trail meets Center Road in Venice. Benderson also purchased a retail building leased to Lowe’s Home Improvement at 10070 Estero Town Commons Place in Estero. The sellers and sales prices were not released.

Benderson is based in University Park and has more than 4.5 million square feet of retail space in its development pipeline in Florida.

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