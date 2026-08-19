Wednesday, August 19, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Venice Market Place, a shopping center located where Tamiami Trail meets Center Road in Venice, was recently purchased by Benderson Developers.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Benderson Acquires Three Properties Totaling 400,000 SF in Florida

by Matthew Auchincloss

UNIVERSITY PARK, FLA. — Benderson Development has acquired three properties totaling 400,000 square feet along the west coast of Florida. The first, Granada Plaza, is a Publix-anchored retail center located in the Tampa suburb of Dunedin at the intersection of Main Street and Keene Road. The second acquisition is Venice Market Place, a shopping center located where Tamiami Trail meets Center Road in Venice. Finally, Benderson purchased a building tenanted by Lowe’s Home Improvement Center at 10070 Estero Town Commons Place in Estero. 

You may also like

SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers $6.2M Sale of...

Meridian Acquires Pasadena Medical Office Building for $13.3M,...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 254,105 SF...

IndiCap Acquires Site for 70,405 SF Industrial Development...

ESC Pacific Buys Historic Joseph W. Podmore Building...

ABMAR Investments Receives $5.7M Loan for Refinancing of...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 24,825 SF...

WhiteFiber Agrees to Buy Two Industrial Facilities in...

Landmark Properties Acquires 642-Bed Student Housing Community Near...