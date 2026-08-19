Benderson Acquires Three Properties Totaling 400,000 SF in Florida

UNIVERSITY PARK, FLA. — Benderson Development has acquired three properties totaling 400,000 square feet along the west coast of Florida. The first, Granada Plaza, is a Publix-anchored retail center located in the Tampa suburb of Dunedin at the intersection of Main Street and Keene Road. The second acquisition is Venice Market Place, a shopping center located where Tamiami Trail meets Center Road in Venice. Finally, Benderson purchased a building tenanted by Lowe’s Home Improvement Center at 10070 Estero Town Commons Place in Estero.