Benderson has opened a newly rebuilt Publix grocery store at The Landings in Sarasota, Fla.
Benderson Acquires Two Retail Properties, Opens Publix in Sarasota, Florida

by John Nelson

SARASOTA, FLA. — University Park, Fla.-based Benderson Development has acquired two properties in Sarasota. Located at 4001 South Tamiami Trail, the first property is a former Café Baci restaurant. The second property, which comprises 16,500 square feet, is located at the corner of Bee Ridge and Beneva roads and is leased to Walgreens. Additionally, Benderson opened a newly rebuilt Publix grocery store at retail center The Landings, which the company purchased in 2012 and has since renovated.

3Natives, Pacific Counter and Crumbl Cookies are also scheduled to join the tenant roster. Other tenants at the retail center include Florence and the Spice Boys, The Breakfast Company, Origin Craft Beer & Pizza Café, Apollonia Grill, Starbucks Coffee, Mantra Fitness, StretchLab, EoS Fitness, Daruma, DogPerfect and Tripletail Seafood & Spirits. 

