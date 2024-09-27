Benderson Development Acquires 347,740 SF Shops at Midtown Miami

MIAMI — Benderson Development has purchased Shops at Midtown Miami, a 347,740-square-foot infill power shopping center located at 3401 N. Miami Ave. in Miami. Danny Finkle, Eric Williams, Jorge Portela and Kim Flores of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but South Florida Business Journal reports that SITE Centers Corp. is the seller.

Built in 2006, Shops at Midtown Miami spans more than 18 acres and is leased to tenants including Target, Ross Dress for Less, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Marshalls and HomeGoods. The property also features 2,860 structured garage parking spaces.