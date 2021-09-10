Benderson Development Buys 450,000 SF Power Center Ground Lease in Santa Fe

Located in Santa Fe, N.M., Plaza Santa Fe features 450,000 square feet of retail space.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Benderson Development has acquired two tracts of land ground-leased to Plaza Santa Fe, a 450,000-square-foot power center in Santa Fe. Truzaf LP sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

The leases commenced in two phases, one in 1998 with the region’s only Target store and a newly refurbished Albertsons Market Street, and the second in 2000 with the opening of TJ Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, BestBuy, Michaels and PetSmart.

Located at the intersections of Cerrillos Road, Zafarano Drive and Rodeo Road, the retail center has more than 1,000 lineal feet of street frontage on Cerrillos Road and 3,000 square feet of footage on Zafarano Drive. Target, BestBuy, Albertsons, Ross Dress for Less, TJ Maxx, Michaels, PetSmart, Ulta Beauty, Total Wine & More, Panera Bread, Five Guys and Buffalo Wild Wings are tenants at the retail center.

The tracts’ combined 1.2 million gross square feet of land includes 717 parking stalls.

Bill Rose of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, and Matt Reeves, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in New Mexico, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.