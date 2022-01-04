Benderson Development Purchases Office Building in Sarasota, Florida for $25M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

SARASOTA, FLA. — Sarasota-based Benderson Development has purchased Sarasota County’s administration building in downtown Sarasota for $25 million. The deal allows the seller, Sarasota County, to lease back the space in the building for another four years. Sarasota County will be the only tenant at the building.

Paul Carr, Todd Tolbert, Ken Krasnow and Brooke Berkowitz of Colliers arranged the sale of the 158,149-square-foot office property. Located at 1660 Ringling Blvd., the building is situated one mile from downtown Sarasota, 6.4 miles from Sarasota Beach and 57.6 miles from Tampa. The property is also close the Sarasota Art Museum, Whole Foods Market and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Sarasota campus. Built in 1972, the property has been renovated several times over the years.