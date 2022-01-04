REBusinessOnline

Benderson Development Purchases Office Building in Sarasota, Florida for $25M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

Sarasota

Located at 1660 Ringling Blvd., the Sarasota County admin building is situated one mile from downtown Sarasota, 6.4 miles from Sarasota Beach and 57.6 miles from Tampa.

SARASOTA, FLA. — Sarasota-based Benderson Development has purchased Sarasota County’s administration building in downtown Sarasota for $25 million. The deal allows the seller, Sarasota County, to lease back the space in the building for another four years. Sarasota County will be the only tenant at the building.

Paul Carr, Todd Tolbert, Ken Krasnow and Brooke Berkowitz of Colliers arranged the sale of the 158,149-square-foot office property. Located at 1660 Ringling Blvd., the building is situated one mile from downtown Sarasota, 6.4 miles from Sarasota Beach and 57.6 miles from Tampa. The property is also close the Sarasota Art Museum, Whole Foods Market and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Sarasota campus. Built in 1972, the property has been renovated several times over the years.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  