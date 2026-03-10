Benderson Launches Redevelopment of 300,000 SF Downtown Tampa Office Building

TAMPA, FLA. — Benderson Development has begun the transformation of 702 North Franklin Street, a 300,000-square-foot office building in downtown Tampa. The nine-story property was formerly the longtime corporate headquarters building for Tampa Electric (TECO) and Peoples Gas.

Benderson has tapped CBRE to lease and market the building’s office space, while Benderson will lease the property’s 20,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. The renovations will include extensive work on the building’s façade, including new signage opportunities for future tenants, as well as interior upgrades.