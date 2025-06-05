Thursday, June 5, 2025
9605-Airway-Rd-San-Diego-CA
The industrial building at 9605 Airway Road in San Diego offers 72,158 square feet industrial space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Bendetti Acquires 72,158 SF Industrial Building in San Diego’s Otay Mesa Submarket

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Irvine, Calif.-based Bendetti has purchased an industrial building located at 9605 Airway Road in San Diego’s Otay Mesa submarket. Terms of the transaction were not released. Built in 2000 on 3.9 acres, the multi-tenant distribution building features 72,158 square feet of space. At the time of sale, the property was 50 percent leased to a diversified tenant mix.

The property recently underwent an exterior renovation with new paint and landscaping and features functional divisibilities with multiple bay sizes, new interior office improvements, 24- to 26-foot clear heights, ample grade- and dock-high loading and concrete truck courts.

Bryce Aberg, Louay Alsadek, Maddie Mawby, Charlie Jacobs and Ryan Demarest of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Regan Tully, Erik Parker, Brant Aberg and Trent Smith of Cushman & Wakefield also provided local market advisory services.

