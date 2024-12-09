Bendetti Acquires Two Arlington Industrial Properties Totaling 114,390 SF

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — California-based investment firm Bendetti has acquired two industrial properties totaling 114,390 square feet in Arlington. The building at 1173 109th St. totals 35,000 square feet, and the property at 1114-1118 W. Harris Road comprises two buildings totaling 79,390 square feet, including 1,400 square feet of office space. Both facilities were fully leased at the time of sale. Stephen Bailey of Newmark represented the seller, Dallas-based CanTex Capital, in the off-market transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.