Monday, December 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Bendetti Acquires Two Arlington Industrial Properties Totaling 114,390 SF

by Taylor Williams

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — California-based investment firm Bendetti has acquired two industrial properties totaling 114,390 square feet in Arlington. The building at 1173 109th St. totals 35,000 square feet, and the property at 1114-1118 W. Harris Road comprises two buildings totaling 79,390 square feet, including 1,400 square feet of office space. Both facilities were fully leased at the time of sale. Stephen Bailey of Newmark represented the seller, Dallas-based CanTex Capital, in the off-market transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $24.5M Loan for Amazon-Leased Industrial Facility...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $15.5M Sale of Shopping...

Presidium Begins Leasing 348-Unit Apartment Community in Farmers...

Law Firm Signs 28,000 SF Office Lease at...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 14,165 SF Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 8,246 SF...

AmTrust RE Acquires Midtown Manhattan Office Building for...

National Development Completes 210,600 SF Industrial Project in...

U-Haul International Buys 548,938 SF Office Tower in...