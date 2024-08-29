Thursday, August 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Cambria-Hotel-Austin-Downtown
The owners of the Cambria Hotel Austin Downtown will use proceeds from the bridge loan to pay off construction debt and fund an upfront reserve.
HospitalityLoansTexas

Benefit Street Partners Funds $48.7M Loan for Refinancing of Downtown Austin Hotel

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Benefit Street Partners has funded a $48.7 million bridge loan for the refinancing of the 212-room Cambria Hotel Austin Downtown hotel. The 16-story, 223,975-square-foot hotel opened last fall. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, 24-hour market and 15,000 square feet of meeting/event space, as well as a fifth-floor restaurant and bar and a rooftop bar and lounge. Charlie Ryan of Atlanta-based Hunter Hotel Advisors arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between an affiliate of California-based Stratus Development Partners and Maryland-based operator Choice Hotels International Inc.

You may also like

Southwire Opens 1.2 MSF Distribution, Customer Service Center...

Colliers Mortgage Provides $8.1M Agency Acquisition Loan for...

Palladium USA to Develop 243-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Project...

PACE Equity Provides $5.1M in C-PACE Financing for...

Direct Air Flow Distributors Signs 13,200 SF Industrial...

Largo Capital Arranges $9.3M Permanent Loan for Shopping...

Gantry Arranges $15.5M Recapitalization for Fullerton Brea Business...

CanTex Capital Refinances 893,738 SF Manufacturing Facility in...

Housing Trust Group Breaks Ground on $26M Affordable...