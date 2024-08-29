Benefit Street Partners Funds $48.7M Loan for Refinancing of Downtown Austin Hotel

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Benefit Street Partners has funded a $48.7 million bridge loan for the refinancing of the 212-room Cambria Hotel Austin Downtown hotel. The 16-story, 223,975-square-foot hotel opened last fall. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, 24-hour market and 15,000 square feet of meeting/event space, as well as a fifth-floor restaurant and bar and a rooftop bar and lounge. Charlie Ryan of Atlanta-based Hunter Hotel Advisors arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between an affiliate of California-based Stratus Development Partners and Maryland-based operator Choice Hotels International Inc.