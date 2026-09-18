Friday, September 18, 2026
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Affordable HousingLoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Benmark Capital Provides $38M Loan for Refinancing of Workforce Housing Portfolio in Paterson, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PATERSON, N.J. — Benmark Capital, a private equity firm with offices in Miami and New Jersey, has provided a $38 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of two workforce housing buildings totaling 203 units in the Northern New Jersey community of Paterson. The buildings house one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and the portfolio, which includes six commercial spaces, was 99 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing. Marc Waldman of KentMoore Capital arranged the loan on behalf of the locally based borrower, Ania Management.

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