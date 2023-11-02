Thursday, November 2, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
MidCity District is a $2.2 billion mixed-use development that will ultimately comprise 1,865 residential units, 925 hotel rooms, shops, restaurants, entertainment retail and Class A offices.
AlabamaDevelopmentLoansMixed-UseRetailSoutheast

Benson Capital Partners Joins $2.2B MidCity District in Huntsville as Investment Partner

by John Nelson

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Benson Capital Partners, an investment firm founded by New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson, has invested in MidCity District, a $2.2 billion mixed-use development in Huntsville. The New Orleans-based company has provided a $13.8 million loan via its real estate fund, Benson Capital Real Estate I LP, for MidCity Placemakers Retail II, a retail component within MidCity spanning 82,669 square feet. Randy Wolfe of Northmarq arranged the financing. RCP Cos. is the principal owner of MidCity District, which will ultimately comprise 1,865 residential units, 925 hotel rooms, shops, restaurants, entertainment retail and Class A offices, along with outdoor gathering spaces, including the Orion Amphitheater.

You may also like

Universal Destinations, Wendover Housing Break Ground on 20-Acre...

Lument Provides $78.8M HUD-Insured Refinancing for Hub Apartments...

New York Life Closes $45M Loan for Midtown...

JLL Funds $18.5M Acquisition Loan for Student Housing...

JLL Arranges $28M Loan for Refinancing, Expansion of...

Clay Development Nears Completion of 103,100 SF Industrial...

Poag Development Welcomes Four New Tenants to Metro...

Cedar Fair, Six Flags Agree to Merge in...

Mid-America Arranges Sale of 226,029 SF Randall Square...