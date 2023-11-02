Benson Capital Partners Joins $2.2B MidCity District in Huntsville as Investment Partner

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Benson Capital Partners, an investment firm founded by New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson, has invested in MidCity District, a $2.2 billion mixed-use development in Huntsville. The New Orleans-based company has provided a $13.8 million loan via its real estate fund, Benson Capital Real Estate I LP, for MidCity Placemakers Retail II, a retail component within MidCity spanning 82,669 square feet. Randy Wolfe of Northmarq arranged the financing. RCP Cos. is the principal owner of MidCity District, which will ultimately comprise 1,865 residential units, 925 hotel rooms, shops, restaurants, entertainment retail and Class A offices, along with outdoor gathering spaces, including the Orion Amphitheater.