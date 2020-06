Benson-DBS Acquires Dollar General-Occupied Retail Property in Tucson for $1.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Benson-DBS LLC has purchased a retail building located at 67880 N. Sandario Road in Tucson. Damco Arizona Properties sold the asset for $1.8 million.

Dollar General occupies the property. Dave Hammock of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer in the deal.