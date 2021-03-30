REBusinessOnline

BentallGreenOak Acquires 700,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based institutional investment firm BentallGreenOak has acquired a portfolio of nine industrial buildings totaling approximately 700,000 square feet in New England. The properties are located in Wilmington and Billerica, Massachusetts, and Londonderry, New Hampshire. Chris Skeffington and Scott Dragos of CBRE represented the seller, Novaya Real Estate Ventures, and also procured BentallGreenOak as the buyer. The portfolio was 94 percent leased at the time of sale.

