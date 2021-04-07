BentallGreenOak Acquires Metropolitan Real Estate Equity Management

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based institutional investment firm BentallGreenOak has closed on its acquisition of Metropolitan Real Estate Equity Management LLC, formerly a division of Washington, D.C.-based global private equity firm The Carlyle Group. The deal creates an entity with approximately $55 billion in assets under management. Moving forward, Metropolitan will operate under the name BGO Strategic Capital Partners.